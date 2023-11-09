The unsafe Safeguard Mechanism: how carbon credits could blow up Australia's main climate policy
By Andrew Macintosh, Professor and Director of Research, ANU Law School, Australian National University
Don Butler, Professor, Australian National University
For Australia to shift to a net zero economy, its big polluters need to cut emissions. A get-out clause buried in the policy makes it unlikely that they will, and the result will be devastating.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, November 9, 2023