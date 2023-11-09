Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

APEC: Press China’s Xi on Human Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok, Thailand, November 19, 2022.  © 2022 Athit Perawongmetha/AP Photo (San Francisco) – United States and foreign leaders who meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his upcoming visit to the United States should confront him about his government’s intensifying assault on human rights, Human Rights Watch said today. Xi is expected to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco on November 14-15, 2023, and engage in meetings with US President Joseph…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
