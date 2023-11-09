Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Offering oil and gas licences every year distracts from the challenge of winding down UK North Sea

By Gavin Bridge, Professor of Geography and Fellow of the Durham Energy Institute, Durham University
Gisa Weszkalnys, Associate Professor of Anthropology, London School of Economics and Political Science
New areas for oil and gas development on the UK’s North Sea continental shelf are to be made available through annual licensing rounds subject to net zero tests. These proposals by the UK government, outlined in the 2023 king’s speech to parliament, fly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: When Labor states don't dance to the Albanese government's tune
~ UK announces AI funding for teachers: how this technology could change the profession
~ Israel: why the brand boycotts probably won't make much difference
~ Morocco’s earthquake aftermath: artisans in Marrakech’s old medina face uncertain future – podcast
~ Remembrance Day: five beautiful novels about war commemoration
~ 'News overload': how a constant stream of violent images affects your brain
~ Explainer: what is the 'core network' that was crucial to the Optus outage?
~ Skulls in Ukraine reveal early modern humans came from the East
~ How Balzac created the myth of the spinster
~ Ukraine: War’s Toll on Schools, Children’s Future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter