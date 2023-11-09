Tolerance.ca
Ukraine: War’s Toll on Schools, Children’s Future

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The destroyed playground of a kindergarten in the town of Kupiansk, Kharkivska region, Ukraine, May 26, 2023.   © 2023 Serbei Bobok/AFP via Getty Images Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has devastated schools and kindergartens throughout the country. Since February 2022, over 3,790 educational facilities have been damaged or destroyed. Ukrainian children have paid a high price in this war because attacks on education are attacks on their future. International donors and aid agencies should support the Ukrainian government to ensure the equitable reconstruction…


© Human Rights Watch
