Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Americas: Migrants Pushed to Cross Darién Gap, Abused

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Migrants and asylum seekers embark on boats that take them from Necoclí to Capurganá, Colombia, where many began a days-long journey across the Darién Gap. © 2022 Human Rights Watch Movement restrictions, often promoted by the United States, have pushed migrants and asylum seekers to cross the Darién Gap, exposing them to abuse and empowering organized crime. The devastating stories of abuses of people who try to cross the Darién Gap are the result of failed immigration policies that push people into danger. Governments in the Americas should take steps towards ensuring…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
