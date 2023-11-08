Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Heat, cold, pollution, noise and insects: too many apartment blocks aren't up to the challenge

By Nicole Cook, Lecturer, School of Geography and Sustainable Communities, University of Wollongong
Sophie-May Kerr, Research Associate, City Futures Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Apartment residents need more sustainable, climate-adapted designs. They shouldn’t have to depend on costly, high-emissions air conditioning to remain comfortable and healthy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How animals get their skin patterns is a matter of physics – new research clarifying how could improve medical diagnostics and synthetic materials
~ Do you think you have a penicillin allergy? You might be wrong
~ When do kids learn to read? How do you know if your child is falling behind?
~ Is capitalism dead? Yanis Varoufakis thinks it is – and he knows who killed it
~ Is drug testing in the workplace effective or necessary?
~ Campus tensions and the Mideast crisis: Will Ontario and Alberta's ‘Chicago Principles’ on university free expression stand?
~ Burkina Faso: Emergency Law Targets Dissidents
~ At Rafah crossing, Türk says both Israel and Hamas have committed war crimes
~ Fewer insects hitting your car windscreen? Here's why
~ International reaction to Gaza siege has exposed the growing rift between the West and the Global South
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter