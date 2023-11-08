The kids are alright: Aspiring political staffers are altruistically motivated
By William Roelofs, PhD Candidate, Political Science, University of Toronto
Blake Lee-Whiting, PhD Candidate, Political Science, University of Toronto
Lewis Krashinsky, PhD Candidate, Politics, Princeton University
In a time of growing partisanship and general political uncertainty, a short research project provides a snapshot of the young people who might one day walk the halls of power.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 8, 2023