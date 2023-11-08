Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: Fossil fuel production will be double the level needed to limit global warming to 1.5°C

By Amnesty International
Reacting to a United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report today, showing that production of fossil fuels by 2030 will be more than double the limit required to keep global warming within the internationally agreed goal of 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels this century, Amnesty International’s Climate Justice Researcher Candy Ofime said: “Going into the COP28 climate […] The post Global: Fossil fuel production will be double the level needed to limit global warming to 1.5°C appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Fewer insects hitting your car windscreen? Here's why
~ International reaction to Gaza siege has exposed the growing rift between the West and the Global South
~ How we're building the world's biggest optical telescope to crack some of the greatest puzzles in science
~ Government's pandemic catch-up tutoring programme is still failing to meet the mark
~ Three images that show wartime photographs can have greater impact than the written word
~ 'Beauty' in architecture can't be enforced -- but design competitions could help architects strive for it
~ Football fans fighting food poverty: how a 'lifesaving' mobile pantry scheme spread across the country
~ How Saudi Arabia’s unchallenged 2034 World Cup bid could weaken Fifa’s human rights demands
~ Breast cancer prevention drug approved for post-menopausal women in the UK – here's how it works
~ The kids are alright: Aspiring political staffers are altruistically motivated
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter