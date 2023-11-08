Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With Slut! Taylor Swift joins a long history of women fighting slut-shaming in their writing

By Lucy Thompson, Lecturer in Nineteenth-Century Literature and Creative Writing, Aberystwyth University
One track stands out on the rereleased edition of Taylor Swift’s iconic album, 1989. In Slut!, Swift addresses her encounters with slut-shaming – behaviour that shames women who are judged to be promiscuous. “But if I’m all dressed up,” the singer muses, “they might as well be looking at us. And if they call me a slut, you know it might be worth it for once”.

“Slut-shaming” is a relatively…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trinidad & Tobago's state telecommunications provider is hacked, raising questions about data protection laws
~ Digital Blackout: Systematic censorship of Palestinian voices
~ Should I have children? Join The Conversation for a live panel discussion in London
~ How effective are public service announcements? Three scholars weigh in
~ Resources to save 'every creeping thing of the earth' are limited. What would Noah do?
~ Want a healthier lawn? Instead of bagging fall leaves, take the lazy way out and get a more environmentally friendly yard
~ Ketamine can rapidly reduce symptoms of PTSD and depression, new study finds
~ Latter-day Saints lawsuits raise questions over Mormon tithing – can churches just invest funds members believe are for charity?
~ Fresh water is a hidden challenge − and opportunity − for global supply chains
~ We blurred the gender of soccer players and had people rate their performances − with surprising results
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter