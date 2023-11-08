Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can HIV be cured using gene editing? We will soon find out

By Kalpana Surendranath, Senior Lecturer in Molecular biology and Microbiology, Leader of Genome Engineering Lab, University of Westminster
HIV, the virus that causes Aids, was first identified in 1983. To catch this virus was initially a death sentence, but today, thanks to antiretroviral drugs, it can be kept in check. However, there is still no cure.

A small biotech company in San Francisco called Excision BioTherapeutics is trying to change that with its infusion, called EBT-101. The company recently…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
