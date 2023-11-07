Over the past six years, governments proposed launching over one million satellites, but where will they all go?
By Ewan Wright, PhD candidate, Interdisciplinary Studies, University of British Columbia
Andrew Falle, Research Coordinator and Junior Fellow, Outer Space Institute, University of British Columbia
Countries have submitted applications for hundreds of thousands of new satellites to be launched. The scale poses challenges for overcrowding orbit, with environmental and safety challenges.
- Tuesday, November 7, 2023