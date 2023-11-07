Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Only 1.5% of students swapped fields due to the 'Job-ready Graduates' fee changes

By Jan Kabatek, Research Fellow, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne
Michael Coelli, Associate professor, The University of Melbourne
In January 2021, the Morrison government changed the way university fees are set with the Job-ready Graduates scheme.

The idea was to steer students into courses that would lead to “the jobs of the future”. So the scheme made some fields (such as history and journalism) more expensive and some (such as nursing, teaching, computer programming and engineering) less expensive.

Fees rose by as much…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Overcoming the climate crisis with trade-based strategies
~ Egypt's strongman president faces election amid economic slump and popular anger over inaction on Gaza
~ Seeing histories of forced First Nations labour: the 'Nii Ndahlohke / I Work' art exhibition
~ AI-generated faces look just like real ones – but evidence shows your brain can tell the difference
~ Over the past six years, governments proposed launching over one million satellites, but where will they all go?
~ How unionization is empowering Jamaican domestic workers to demand decent work
~ I've had enough of Sad Bad Girl novels and sensationalised trauma – but I'm hungry for complex stories about women
~ By reviewing the name of the Baden-Powell Award, Scouts Australia is grappling with its colonial past
~ Researchers warn we could run out of data to train AI by 2026. What then?
~ Making money green: Australia takes its first steps towards a net zero finance strategy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter