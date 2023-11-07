Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bletchley declaration: international agreement on AI safety is a good start, but ordinary people need a say – not just elites

By John Tasioulas, Professor of Ethics and Legal Philosophy; Director of the Institute for Ethics in AI, University of Oxford
Hélène Landemore, Professor of Political Science, Yale University
Sir Nigel Shadbolt, Principal of Jesus College and Professorial Research Fellow in Computer Science, University of Oxford
In November, the UK government held the first AI (artificial intelligence) Safety Summit in the historically resonant setting of Bletchley Park, home to the legendary second world war codebreakers led by the computing genius Alan Turing.

Delegates from 27 governments, heads of the leading AI companies and other interested parties attended the meeting. It was convened to address the challenges and opportunities…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
