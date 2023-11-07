Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Generative AI like ChatGPT could help boost democracy – if it overcomes key hurdles

By Kaylyn Jackson Schiff, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Purdue University
Daniel S. Schiff, Assistant Professor of Political Science, Purdue University
Political scientists have begun to investigate ways AI can help people understand politics better and get more voices into the public sphere.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World Bank suspension of Uganda funds over anti-homosexuality law: what this says about the struggle over funds and sovereignty
~ The Great Escaper: Michael Caine's final film is Britain's answer to Saving Private Ryan
~ Acapulco was built to withstand earthquakes, but not Hurricane Otis' destructive winds – how building codes failed this resort city
~ Young men in violent parts of Philadelphia, Chicago die from guns at a higher rate than US troops in the heat of battle
~ Both Israel and Palestinian supporters accuse the other side of genocide – here's what the term actually means
~ Letting low-income Americans buy groceries online in 2020 with SNAP benefits decreased the share of people without enough food – new research
~ Sam Bankman-Fried was convicted of fraud following the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Here's what investors need to know
~ Your mental dictionary is part of what makes you unique − here's how your brain stores and retrieves words
~ Engineered 'living materials' could help clean up water pollution one day
~ Russian Federation: Authorities must disclose whereabouts of Maksym Butkevych following enforced disappearance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter