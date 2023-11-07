Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Letting low-income Americans buy groceries online in 2020 with SNAP benefits decreased the share of people without enough food – new research

By Grace Melo, Assistant professor of Agricultural Economics, Texas A&M University
Andrea Leschewski, Associate Professor of Applied Economics, South Dakota State University
Kyle Jones, PhD Candidate in Economics, University of Kentucky
The share of low-income US families who sometimes or often didn’t have enough food to eat fell from 24.5% to 22.5% between late April and late July of 2020, a research team found.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World Bank suspension of Uganda funds over anti-homosexuality law: what this says about the struggle over funds and sovereignty
~ The Great Escaper: Michael Caine's final film is Britain's answer to Saving Private Ryan
~ Acapulco was built to withstand earthquakes, but not Hurricane Otis' destructive winds – how building codes failed this resort city
~ Young men in violent parts of Philadelphia, Chicago die from guns at a higher rate than US troops in the heat of battle
~ Generative AI like ChatGPT could help boost democracy – if it overcomes key hurdles
~ Both Israel and Palestinian supporters accuse the other side of genocide – here's what the term actually means
~ Sam Bankman-Fried was convicted of fraud following the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Here's what investors need to know
~ Your mental dictionary is part of what makes you unique − here's how your brain stores and retrieves words
~ Engineered 'living materials' could help clean up water pollution one day
~ Russian Federation: Authorities must disclose whereabouts of Maksym Butkevych following enforced disappearance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter