Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar anti-junta activist pens a rap song seeking justice for his murdered parents

By Mong Palatino
"I want to create a piece of art that will last and that demands justice for my parents, in case I die before the revolution succeeds."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Filipino radio host killed during live broadcast
~ Why it's a good bet the RBA's Melbourne Cup Day interest rate hike will be the last
~ Peru: Congress Should Respect Judicial Independence
~ Brazil: Inquiry in Police Killings Falls Short
~ Global: TikTok’s ‘For You’ feed risks pushing children and young people towards harmful mental health content
~ Mixed-gender hospital rooms are on the rise in New Zealand, but the practice is unsafe and unethical
~ Philippine Journalist Shot Dead Live on Air
~ High Court, then what? NT remote housing reforms need to put Indigenous residents front and centre
~ A Senate inquiry says Australia needs a national ADHD framework to improve diagnosis and reduce costs
~ Philippine Journalist Shot Dead Live on Air
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter