Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

High Court, then what? NT remote housing reforms need to put Indigenous residents front and centre

By Liam Grealy, Research fellow, Menzies School of Health Research
Kyllie Cripps, Professor, Director Monash Indigenous Studies Centre, School of Philosophical, Historical & International Studies (SOPHIS), School of Social Sciences (SOSS), Faculty of Arts, Monash University
Last week, the High Court ruled the community of Santa Teresa could be compensated for the “distress and disappointment” caused by their poor housing. So how can such housing be better managed?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A Senate inquiry says Australia needs a national ADHD framework to improve diagnosis and reduce costs
~ Philippine Journalist Shot Dead Live on Air
~ How the pandemic permanently altered college towns
~ Trolling and doxxing: Graduate students sharing their research online speak out about hate
~ Supreme Court justices consider whether to uphold law that keeps guns out of the hands of domestic abusers
~ Sarah Jama's censure: Making people feel uncomfortable is part of the job
~ Planet Earth III: how cookie cutter nature programming could fail to educate and inform audiences
~ Why surging sales of large electric vehicles raises environmental red flags
~ Wildcats lived alongside domestic cats for 2,000 years but only started interbreeding 60 years ago – new study
~ Trump vs. Biden, the sequel, is a battle of two older men with big liabilities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter