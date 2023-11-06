Tolerance.ca
Wildcats lived alongside domestic cats for 2,000 years but only started interbreeding 60 years ago – new study

By Jo Howard-McCombe, Research scientist, University of Bristol
Daniel J. Lawson, Associate Professor in Data Science, University of Bristol
Mark Beaumont, Professor of Statistics, University of Bristol
You are unlikely to have seen one, but wildcats are still clinging on by a claw in Scotland. Most of the cats living in the wild in Scotland are hybrid cats with a mix of wildcat and domestic cat ancestry or feral domestic cats. But my team’s new study showed they lived alongside domestic cats for almost 2,000 years before interbreeding.

One of our rarest and most elusive mammal species, European wildcats have been in decline across across Europe and Britain for the past few hundred years. Wildcats were lost…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
