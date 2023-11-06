Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why term-time holidays can be a lifeline for children and young people with attachment needs

By Sarah Wall, Senior Lecturer in Education, Anglia Ruskin University
The holidays are over, and children are back in school – apart from the ones going on a term-time vacation.

The combination of the cost of living crisis and the fact that holidays can be significantly cheaper in term time makes taking children out of school for a holiday tempting for parents and carers. It has been reported that unauthorised holidays in term time accounted for over five million lost…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Just Stop Oil attack the Rokeby Venus: how the group is using the suffragettes' disruptive tactics to shape public opinion
~ Nigeria’s women vice-chancellors: I know what it’s like to be one, and why there are so few
~ My parents are from two different African countries: study shows how this shapes identity
~ Madagascar's 2023 presidential election is crucial for the island's future, but it's off to a rocky start
~ Planet III: how cookie cutter nature programming could fail to educate and inform audiences
~ Matthew Perry: the power of celebrities speaking publicly about their addiction
~ Narcissism, immorality and lack of empathy: the dark psychology that can poison elites
~ Fluoride: very high levels in water associated with cognitive impairment in children
~ INDIA: Prolonged air emergency levels must be addressed immediately
~ Apart from shadow deals, there are no visible results in Belarus-Zimbabwe economic relations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter