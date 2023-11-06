Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As Ohio and other states decide on abortion, anti-abortion activists look to rebrand themselves as not religious

By Anne Whitesell, Assistant Professor, Political Science, Miami University
An analysis of anti-abortion rights groups in the US shows that while some specifically turn to Christianity to explain their positions, others are looking at broader, human rights arguments.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
