Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cobalt nanoparticles could become a significant player in the pursuit of clean energy

By Tsun-Kong (T.K.) Sham, Distinguished University Professor, Chemistry, Western University
Ali Feizabadi, Research Assistant, Chemistry, Western University
To help address climate change, we urgently need to transition to clean energy. The energy sector is a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, which are the primary drivers of global warming.

Our research team at the University of Western Ontario is innovating ways to generate clean electricity. Fuel cells are at the forefront of this endeavour,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
