Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hockey's wake-up call: Neck guards should be mandatory following Adam Johnson's death

By Olivia Aguiar, PhD Candidate in Biomedical Physiology & Kinesiology, Simon Fraser University
The death of professional ice hockey player Adam Johnson from a freak injury has renewed debates about protective hockey equipment. On Oct. 28, the 29-year-old died after being cut in the neck by a skate blade during an English league hockey game.

In the days since Johnson’s death, hockey players and organizations have called for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
