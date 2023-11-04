Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ugandan Authorities Should Drop Charges Against Oil Activists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ugandan security officials detain a protester during a march in support of the European Parliament resolution to stop the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline in Kampala, Uganda, October 4, 2022. © 2022 REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa On Monday, nine student climate activists in Uganda will again appear before a Kampala court charged with “common nuisance” for their activism against a proposed oil pipeline. They were arrested and charged last year while marching to deliver a petition to the European Union’s mission in Kampala supporting a European Parliament…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
