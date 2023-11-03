Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Protect Free Expression in Israel/Palestine Crisis

By Human Rights Watch
(New York) – Many people in the United States are experiencing the suppression of their free expression rights amid Israel’s intensive military operations in Gaza, including their right to protest war, support Palestinians or Israel, or oppose increasing acts of antisemitism and Islamophobia. Reports of such incidents in the US are on the rise. Media and human rights advocates have reported curtailment of the right to freedom of expression across the US, including on college and university campuses. The following statement can be attributed to Tanya Greene, US program director at Human Rights Watch.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
