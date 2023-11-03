Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Turkmenistan Review Should Address Unfulfilled Rights Pledges

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image United Nations European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, September 11, 2023.  © 2023 Denis Balibouse/Reuters On Monday, November 6, the United Nations Human Rights Council will closely evaluate Turkmenistan’s rights record during the country’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR). This is a rare opportunity, as Turkmenistan’s extremely repressive government routinely punishes anyone inside the country or abroad who dares to scrutinize its actions.  The Human Rights Council should call Turkmenistan out for failing to make progress on commitments it made during its 2018…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ India: Stop Abusing Counterterrorism Regulations
~ Asian Migrant Workers Victims of Hamas-led Attacks
~ Sudan: Women and girls abducted, held ‘in slave-like conditions’ in Darfur
~ At a crucial time for global crises, X (formerly Twitter) dilutes its violent speech policy
~ BBC's emergency Gaza radio broadcasts show why World Service mustn't rely on digital technology
~ Gaza Update: as Israel begins its ground offensive, the conflict's reverberations are being felt far beyond the Strip
~ Now and Then: enabled by AI -- created by profound connections between the four Beatles
~ Israel-Hamas war puts China's strategy of 'balanced diplomacy' in the Middle East at risk
~ Is salt really a new culprit in type 2 diabetes?
~ My mathematical model cautions Rishi Sunak against shifting to the right ahead of the next election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter