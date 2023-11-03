Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Now and Then: enabled by AI -- created by profound connections between the four Beatles

By Adam Behr, Senior Lecturer in Popular and Contemporary Music, Newcastle University
This new last Beatles song, enabled in part by AI, demonstrates the importance of the profound and lasting connections between the four musicians.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ At a crucial time for global crises, X (formerly Twitter) dilutes its violent speech policy
~ BBC's emergency Gaza radio broadcasts show why World Service mustn't rely on digital technology
~ Gaza Update: as Israel begins its ground offensive, the conflict's reverberations are being felt far beyond the Strip
~ Israel-Hamas war puts China's strategy of 'balanced diplomacy' in the Middle East at risk
~ Is salt really a new culprit in type 2 diabetes?
~ My mathematical model cautions Rishi Sunak against shifting to the right ahead of the next election
~ ‘Taiwanese people should support democracy in Swaziland': Interview with activist Tanele Maseko
~ Why Storm Ciarán's winds were so strong
~ Understanding that chronic back pain originates from within the brain could lead to quicker recovery, a new study finds
~ What is intersectionality? A scholar of organizational behavior explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter