Defending space for free discussion, empathy and tolerance on campus is a challenge during Israel-Hamas war
By David Mednicoff, Chair, Department of Judaic and Near Eastern Studies, and Associate Professor of Middle Eastern Studies and Public Policy, UMass Amherst
A scholar of the Mideast at a large public university says that caring and a commitment to free speech have been central to his campus’s response to students upset and angry over the Israel-Hamas war.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, November 3rd 2023