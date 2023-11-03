Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe Opposition Parliament Member Allegedly Abducted, Tortured

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Takudzwa Ngadziore (second from left) and other leaders of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) sing the national anthem during a campaign rally in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, August 20, 2023.  © 2023 KB Mpofu/Reuters On Wednesday, Takudzwa Ngadziore, an opposition member of parliament in Zimbabwe, alleged he was being abducted and tortured. The 24-year-old member of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) recorded himself on Facebook live describing that he was being chased. A man wielding a military assault rifle is seen running towards him. The video, which…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
