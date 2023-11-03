Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Release Politicians Wrongfully Detained for 7 Years

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Selahattin Demirtaş, former co-chair of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), was among MPs jailed on November 4, 2016. His vacant seat in the general assembly of Turkey’s parliament is shown here marked with his photo. © 2016 HDP Rule 9.2 Submission (Istanbul) – The Turkish government should abide by international law and implement the binding judgments of the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) by immediately releasing politicians Selahattin Demirtaş and Figen Yüksekdağ, who formerly co-chaired the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), four rights organizations…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
