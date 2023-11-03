Tolerance.ca
Is Now and Then really a Beatles song? The fab four always used technology to create new music

By Jadey O'Regan, Lecturer in Contemporary Music, Sydney Conservatorium of Music. Co-author of "Hooks in Popular Music" (2022), University of Sydney
Paul (Mac) McDermott, Lecturer in Contemporary Music, Sydney Conservatorium of Music, University of Sydney, University of Sydney
The Beatles have released a new track - using new technology to strip Lennon’s vocals out of an old demo casette tape. Will this be part of Beatles cannon?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
