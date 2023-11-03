Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When Oregon decriminalised drugs, overdoses went up. Will that happen in the ACT?

By Nicole Lee, Professor at the National Drug Research Institute (Melbourne), Curtin University
Overdose deaths did go up in Oregon after drug decriminalisation, but they were already increasing, as they were in nearby states.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Is Now and Then really a Beatles song? The fab four always used technology to create new music
~ The fury on show at the Qantas AGM couldn't have come at a worse time for the airline
~ How Canadian companies can use tech to identify forced labour in their supply chains
~ In the 1800s, colonial settlers moved Ballarat's Yarrowee River. The impacts are still felt today
~ The UN is calling the Israel-Hamas war a 'graveyard of children'. In an adult conflict, the young are suffering most
~ Australia: Challenge China on Human Rights
~ How journalists tell Buffy Sainte-Marie’s story matters — explained by a ’60s Scoop survivor
~ Understanding all kinds of English accent can improve empathy and learning – and even be a matter of life and death
~ Taming wild northern rivers could harm marine fisheries and threaten endangered sawfish
~ Friday essay: jilted lovers could once sue for breach of promise – did we lose something in abolishing this law?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter