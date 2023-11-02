Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How journalists tell Buffy Sainte-Marie’s story matters — explained by a ’60s Scoop survivor

By Vinita Srivastava, Host + Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient
Lori Campbell, a ‘60s Scoop survivor, challenges the CBC’s motives in their exposé on the questionable Indigenous roots of legendary singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Understanding all kinds of English accent can improve empathy and learning – and even be a matter of life and death
~ Taming wild northern rivers could harm marine fisheries and threaten endangered sawfish
~ Friday essay: jilted lovers could once sue for breach of promise – did we lose something in abolishing this law?
~ I was a ward of the state. The horrors of the Parramatta Girls’ Home were legendary
~ I was a geriatrician on Old People's Home for Teenagers. Here's why I joined this TV experiment
~ The 'drums of war' are receding, but Anthony Albanese still faces many uncertainties on his trip to China
~ Is nuclear the answer to Australia's climate crisis?
~ AI chatbots are coming to your workplace but are not necessarily coming for your job
~ Whose job will AI replace? Here's why a clerk in Ethiopia has more to fear than one in California
~ Jewish women’s illustrated memoirs of the Holocaust cover matrilineal relationships
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter