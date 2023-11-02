Tolerance.ca
Many divorcees end up with nothing or only debt after divorce – new study

By Emma Hitchings, Professor of Family Law, University of Bristol
Gillian Douglas, Professor Emerita of Law, King's College London
Contrary to the impression given by divorces covered in the media, most do not entail couples sharing vast amounts of wealth and spending huge sums on legal proceedings.

The Fair Shares Project is the first nationally representative study to examine the financial arrangements of divorcing couples in England and Wales. Our team’s new…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
