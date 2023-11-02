Tolerance.ca
Gay Games: Hong Kong's groundbreaking role as first Asian host could be overshadowed by politics

By Bonnie Pang, Associate Professor, University of Bath
The Gay Games – a global sporting event for LGBTQ+ athletes – have been held in San Francisco, Paris, Sydney and several other cities in North America and Europe. This year, the games will be held in Asia for the first time. Events begin in Hong Kong, the co-host with Guadalajara in Mexico, on November 3.

Competitive sports have, historically, reinforced social inequalities when it comes to race, gender, class…The Conversation


