Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social media content in times of war: an expert guide on how to keep violence off your feeds

By Megan Knight, Associate Dean, University of Hertfordshire
Social media platforms are a great source of information and entertainment. They also help us to maintain contact with friends and family. But social media can also – and has, often – become a toxic environment for spreading disinformation, hatred and conflict.

Most people can’t or don’t want to opt out of social media. Efforts by…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Georgia, backsliding has taken over culture and art says a new report
~ The 11th Gay Games are happening in Hong Kong and very much watched
~ Amazon a time bomb for the emergence of diseases with pandemic potential – due to deforestation and climate change
~ Bird flu could be eradicated by editing the genes of chickens -- our study shows how
~ South Africa's literacy crisis: our app could help young readers by using home language and English
~ How journalists tell Buffy Sainte-Marie’s story matters — explained by a '60s Scoop survivor
~ Sudden infant death syndrome: In Europe, nearly 80% of baby product packaging show unsafe positions
~ Yemen: When journalism is a case of life or death!
~ The future of medicine: 50-year forecast offers hope for HIV and cancer patients and predicts climate change to increasingly set agenda
~ Ukraine and Russia claim to be prepared for extremes of winter warfare – here's what they face
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter