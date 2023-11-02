Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Should Protect Voters Ahead of 2024 Election

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A voter filling out a ballot at the Green Spring Gardens polling station in Lincolnia, Virginia, US, June 20, 2023.  © 2023 Minh Connors/The Washington Post via AP Photo On November 5, 2024, voters in the United States will cast their next ballots in a federal election that could have important implications for the US government’s ability to address ongoing human rights violations. But one year before voters head to the polls, voting rights in the US face daunting challenges. The 2020 and 2022 elections showed how democratic institutions in the US are vulnerable to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The future of medicine: 50-year forecast offers hope for HIV and cancer patients and predicts climate change to increasingly set agenda
~ Ukraine and Russia claim to be prepared for extremes of winter warfare – here's what they face
~ GCSE and Higher results show worsening gap between richer and poorer pupils: pandemic assessment shows we should reconsider exams
~ The wildfires that led to mass extinction: a warning from California's Ice Age history – podcast
~ Kristallnacht, 85 years ago, marks the point Hitler moved from an emotional antisemitism to a systematic antisemitism of laws and government violence
~ Texas tried to fix its teacher shortage by lowering requirements − the result was more new teachers, but at lower salaries
~ Secure attachment to both parents − not just mothers − boosts children’s healthy development
~ NASA's robotic prospectors are helping scientists understand what asteroids are made of – setting the stage for miners to follow someday
~ Modern medicine has its scientific roots in the Middle Ages − how the logic of vulture brain remedies and bloodletting lives on today
~ Biden administration executive order tackles AI risks, but lack of privacy laws limits reach
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter