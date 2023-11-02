Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda: Oil Pipeline Protests Stifled

By Human Rights Watch
Read a text description of this video Uganda "Nsubuga", Farmer This is where  the pipeline will pass.I am very worried because it is so close to my house and I don’t know what will happen. Narration All along the route of the planned East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), the echoes of communities voicing the same concerns. If built, the 1,443 kilometer pipeline would link the Tilenga and Kingfisher oil fields in western Uganda to the Tanzanian coast. Diana Nabiruma, Africa Institute of Energy Governance There is a lot of resistance against the EACOP because the Tilenga, Kingfisher, and EACOP…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
