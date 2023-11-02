Tolerance.ca
Ethiopia: Atrocities Mar Ceasefire Anniversary

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman displaced due to the conflict in northern Ethiopia sits in front of her shelter at camp for internally displaced people in Abi Adi, Tigray, June 24, 2023. © 2023 Tiksa Negeri/Reuters (Nairobi) – Fighting and serious rights abuses persist in northern Ethiopia a year after the signing of the cessation of hostilities agreement, Human Rights Watch said today. The two main warring parties, the Ethiopian federal government and Tigrayan authorities, signed an African Union-led agreement in Pretoria, South Africa on November 2, 2022, ending active hostilities in the…


© Human Rights Watch -
