Canada needs to move beyond poorly enforced bribery laws and tackle corruption's root causes
By Laureen Snider, Professor Emerita, Department of Sociology, Queen's University, Ontario
Jennifer Quaid, Associate Professor & Vice-Dean Research, Civil Law Section, Faculty of Law, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Jon Frauley, Professor of Criminology, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Steven Bittle, Professor, Department of Criminology, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
If Canada wants to fix its reputation for being weak on corruption, it needs to confront the harms associated with globalization and bring multinational corporations under democratic control.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 1st 2023