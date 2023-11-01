Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada needs to move beyond poorly enforced bribery laws and tackle corruption's root causes

By Laureen Snider, Professor Emerita, Department of Sociology, Queen's University, Ontario
Jennifer Quaid, Associate Professor & Vice-Dean Research, Civil Law Section, Faculty of Law, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Jon Frauley, Professor of Criminology, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Steven Bittle, Professor, Department of Criminology, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
If Canada wants to fix its reputation for being weak on corruption, it needs to confront the harms associated with globalization and bring multinational corporations under democratic control.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How do we retain teachers? Supporting them to work together could help
~ Grandiose visions and arrested development: a new biography considers the contradictory life of Elon Musk
~ Should people who had disability before they turned 65, be allowed to become NDIS participants after 65? We asked 5 experts
~ What makes an ideal main street? This is what shoppers told us
~ A monster eddy current is spinning into existence off the coast of Sydney. Will it bring a new marine heatwave?
~ Extreme weather is landing more Australians in hospital – and heat is the biggest culprit
~ No back door for 5 years: remote community's High Court win is good news for renters everywhere
~ Canada's refugee pilot programs risk making refugees prove their worth
~ Mali: Islamist Armed Groups, Army Target Civilians
~ What the Israel Defence Forces can expect when they enter the 'Gaza Metro' tunnel system
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter