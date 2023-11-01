Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why the attorney general's power to deal with contempt of court is a conflict of interest

By John McGarry, Senior Lecturer in Law, Department of Law / Centre for Crime, Justice and Security, Staffordshire University
The UK home secretary, Suella Braverman, is the most recent government minister to be accused of potential contempt of court. Following a decision to charge a firearms officer with murder for the shooting of Chris Kaba in September 2022, Braverman tweeted that officers “mustn’t fear ending up in the dock for carrying out their duties”.

These comments suggest that the decision to prosecute the officer is a mistake. And according to former chief…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
