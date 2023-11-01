Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We built a 'brain' from tiny silver wires. It learns in real time, more efficiently than computer-based AI

By Zdenka Kuncic, Professor of Physics, University of Sydney
Ruomin Zhu, PhD student, University of Sydney
The world is infatuated with artificial intelligence (AI), and for good reason. AI systems can process vast quantities of data in a seemingly superhuman way.

However, current AI systems rely on computers running complex algorithms based on artificial neural networks. These use huge amounts of energy, and use even more energy if you are trying to work with data that changes in real time.

We are working on a completely new approach…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
