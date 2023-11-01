Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Economist Chris Richardson on a likely interest rate rise and the fall in living standards

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
In this podcast, independent economist Chris Richardson joins The Conversation to discuss a rate rise, "sticky" inflation, the fall in the standard of living, and a bleak prospect as we go into 2024.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Open letter to Caribbean leaders urges them to make COP28 transformative
~ Translation as a voyage of discovery in the literal sense: Story of an adventure in Tibetan lands
~ Queensland's fires are not easing at night. That's a bad sign for the summer ahead
~ New poll shows young Australians are wary of both AUKUS and the US – and want more action on climate instead
~ Bioprospecting the unknown: how bacterial enzymes encoded by unknown genes might help clean up pollution
~ Egypt: Dozens of Peaceful Protesters Detained
~ Gaza: Israeli Attacks, Blockade Devastating for People with Disabilities
~ Bangladesh: Violence Erupts Amid Demands for Fair Election
~ Climate labels similar to cigarette packet warnings could cut meat consumption – new research
~ Voluntary assisted dying is finally being considered in the ACT. How would it differ from state laws?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter