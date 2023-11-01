Queensland's fires are not easing at night. That's a bad sign for the summer ahead
By Calum Cunningham, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Tasmania
David Bowman, Professor of Pyrogeography and Fire Science, University of Tasmania
Grant Williamson, Research Fellow in Environmental Science, University of Tasmania
Normally, many bushfires ease overnight, as temperatures fall and moisture in the air rises. But these are not normal times, as Queensland’s early-season fires are showing
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 1st 2023