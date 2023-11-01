Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
New poll shows young Australians are wary of both AUKUS and the US – and want more action on climate instead

By Ava Kalinauskas, Research Associate, United States Studies Centre, University of Sydney
Samuel Garrett, Research Associate, United States Studies Centre, University of Sydney
Anthony Albanese and Joe Biden have said climate will now be a critical component of the Australia-US relationship. Now they need to ensure it stays on the agenda.The Conversation


