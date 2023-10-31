Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

GLOBAL/INDIA: Apple notifications highlight the unabated threat of unlawful targeted surveillance

By Amnesty International
Responding to the reports of Apple sending a new round of threat notifications globally, including to Indian opposition leaders and journalists, noting that their iPhones may have been targeted by “state-sponsored attackers”, Likhita Banerji, Amnesty International’s Researcher and Advisor on technology and human rights, said: “This latest round of Apple threat notifications confirm that the […] The post GLOBAL/INDIA: Apple notifications highlight the unabated threat of unlawful targeted surveillance appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Storms or sea-level rise – what really causes beach erosion?
~ How is decaf coffee made? And is it really caffeine-free?
~ Can I actually target areas to lose fat, like my belly?
~ Žižek: his key ideas explained
~ Australian MPs walk a difficult line on Israel-Hamas conflict
~ How to ensure Alberta's oil and gas workers have jobs during the energy transition
~ How to improve your communication with someone with a speech impairment
~ Brazil’s Congress Holds Public Hearing on Teacher Harassment
~ Kids are exposed to violent war images: trauma expert sets out how you can protect them
~ Kenya’s courts were under political pressure: how a constitutional reform empowered judges
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter