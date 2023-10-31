Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Infections from a diarrhoea-causing parasite are on the rise in the UK – but experts aren't quite sure why

By Paul Hunter, Professor of Medicine, University of East Anglia
Infections from a parasite which can cause long-lasting, severe diarrhoea has seen an “unprecedented and ongoing” surge across the UK. This increase in infections has been ongoing since mid-August.

Almost 500 cases of cryptosporidiosis in a week were reported at the end of September alone – five times more than the expected number for that time of year.

And this may just be the tip of the iceberg, as only about one-eighth…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
