South Africa power outages: some improvement but a long way to go before the grid is stable

By Hartmut Winkler, Professor of Physics, University of Johannesburg
Over the past few months, South Africa’s power generation sector has performed better than expected. Four factors explain this: an acceleration of solar power installations, less frequent breakdowns at power stations, a less restricted supply of diesel and the return to operation of some units at Kusile coal fired power station.

Throughout most of this year South Africa experienced prolonged and damaging electricity shortages, making 2023…The Conversation


