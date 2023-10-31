Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Think the RBA will lift rates on Melbourne Cup day? Don't bet your house on it

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Each of Australia’s big four banks is now predicting a rate rise in six days’ time on Melbourne Cup Tuesday. It would add another A$77 to the monthly cost of servicing a $500,000 mortgage and be enough to take the total extra monthly impost since rates began climbing to more than $1,000.

Why on earth would they be expecting the Reserve Bank to lift rates at a time when Australians are buying less than they were a year ago and the most trusted measure of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The US just issued the world’s strongest action yet on regulating AI. Here’s what to expect
~ A Path to Belonging for People with Psychosocial Disabilities in Ghana
~ Pakistan: Afghans Detained, Face Deportation
~ Ethiopia: Meta’s failures contributed to abuses against Tigrayan community during conflict in northern Ethiopia
~ 'What can we afford to lose?' Charlotte Wood's new novel poses big questions about goodness, purpose and sacrifice
~ 'Cheap police': Four Corners shows the dangers of private policing in the NT and why First Nations people are more at risk
~ The enduring appeal of Friends, and why so many of us feel we've lost a personal friend in Matthew Perry
~ Special votes mean National and ACT will likely lose their majority
~ 'Why did he Leve Me?' 5 things grieving children want to know about the death of a loved one
~ How can kids have a healthier Halloween? And what do you do with the leftover lollies?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter