Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Path to Belonging for People with Psychosocial Disabilities in Ghana

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pamela (not her real name), a woman with a real or perceived mental health condition, confined in a room at a prayer camp in Eastern region, Ghana, November 2022.  © 2022 Shantha Rau Barriga/Human Rights Watch I first met Pamela (not her real name) in a spiritual healing center, known as a “prayer camp,” during my first visit to Ghana in November 2022. She was locked up in what looked like a prison cell, where she had been for more than a year on the basis of her real or perceived mental health condition. When I went back this month, she was locked in the same room,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The US just issued the world’s strongest action yet on regulating AI. Here’s what to expect
~ Pakistan: Afghans Detained, Face Deportation
~ Ethiopia: Meta’s failures contributed to abuses against Tigrayan community during conflict in northern Ethiopia
~ 'What can we afford to lose?' Charlotte Wood's new novel poses big questions about goodness, purpose and sacrifice
~ 'Cheap police': Four Corners shows the dangers of private policing in the NT and why First Nations people are more at risk
~ The enduring appeal of Friends, and why so many of us feel we've lost a personal friend in Matthew Perry
~ Think the RBA will lift rates on Melbourne Cup day? Don't bet your house on it
~ Special votes mean National and ACT will likely lose their majority
~ 'Why did he Leve Me?' 5 things grieving children want to know about the death of a loved one
~ How can kids have a healthier Halloween? And what do you do with the leftover lollies?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter