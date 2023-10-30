Some people think income tax is illegal. It's pseudolaw, and it's damaging the legal system
By Harry Hobbs, Associate professor, University of Technology Sydney
Joe McIntyre, Associate Professor of Law, University of South Australia
Stephen Young, Senior Lecturer, University of Otago
Pseudolaw looks a bit like law. It uses legal texts and sounds like something a lawyer might say. But it does not follow normal legal rules. So where did it come from, and why it is so worrisome?
